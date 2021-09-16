Editor,
When did everybody start not trusting their government and officials? Was it George Bush declaring “no new taxes,” Bill Clinton saying “I did not have sexual relations with that woman,” George W. Bush declaring “weapons of mass destruction,” Obama’s “if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor,” and on and on and on. Is the government responsible? How/will this divide end? Lord only knows.
Robert Lingaas
Rocklin
