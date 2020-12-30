Editor,
One important element that was missing form the two op-eds regarding district elections is the representation and accountability afforded to the neighborhoods. Now, members of the community will know who to go to with their concerns and be able to hold them responsible if matters are not addressed.
Also, I hope that ethnicity is not a factor in any representation, as was suggested. I believe we have moved beyond that. Our communities are diverse, and share the same concerns. We want a representative who looks out for our interests as well as the city’s as a whole.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
