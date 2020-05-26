Editor,
This pertains to the May 7 piece about NDNU. The dismissive tone referring to a “group of nuns” was inappropriate and disrespectful. “Carey (university president) added that the Corporate Board, a group of East Coast-based nuns who get final say in the future of the school, are working with the Board of Trustees in coming up with a plan for the school and are not as removed from the process as many have claimed.”
I hope President Carey did not actually refer to the founders as a “group of nuns.” That “group of nuns,” the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, founded Notre Dame de Namur University. The school was chartered in 1868 as the College of Notre Dame, the first college in California authorized to grant the baccalaureate degree to women. In 1922, the sisters purchased Ralston Hall. The college opened its doors in Belmont in 1923. That “group of nuns” has educated many thousands of students across the United States, a legacy to be honored, not forgotten.
Kathleen Hall
Mountain View
