Your article about the prior week’s temporary rejection of state Senate Bill 50 (SB 50) incorrectly claims the bill was “intended to streamline dense development near public transportation lines” and that development would consist of “apartments” (“Same fate but hope for SB 50” in the Feb. 5 edition of the Daily Journal). In fact, SB 50 is about encouraging developers to build higher-density ownership or rental housing in single-family neighborhoods in much of metropolitan California — including every county touching the San Francisco Bay — and its successor bill will do the same.
SB 50 is the brainchild of the giant high-tech corporations that want more nearby housing for their current and future workforce. No apartments would be assured, no below-market units would be required and no homeless would be housed. Middle and lower-income residents would not be helped directly — only perhaps with the trickle-down effect of more overall housing — insofar the new housing were to outpace the newly imported workers.
Tell big tech where to go: areas with space and a plan for adjacent housing more than sufficient for the workers to be added.
Gary Wesley
Mountain View
