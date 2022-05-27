Editor,
Hypothetically, if we didn’t have social media, violent video games, violent movies and violent song lyrics, would we have had so many mass shootings this year? I believe we would not.
If we had eliminated the gun lobby on Jan. 1 would we have avoided the heinous slaughter of so many in Uvalde? No, I don’t think so. Therefore, President Biden is once again out of touch with reality. Biden’s failure with COVID will also ensure we have continued mental health issues in our communities for some time.
Between the pandemic, the war with Russia and soon China, the climate, the homeless, the porous borders, a crisis in Afghanistan that we caused, renewed racism along with the divided country, we can be assured things will not get better soon. But, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t put into place the meliorist leadership that will work toward bettering our nation and evoking a clear vision that will be passed on to the next generation, as our issues are intergenerational in nature. We need leaders that are looking at what is next for our country and not what is best for them to win the next election. We need leaders that will seek out common ground and give our children hope.
As a staunch liberal who admires the likes of Bernie, Gabard and Nader, I am now very disappointed I voted Democrat in 2020 and will probably follow in Musk’s shoes next time around. And if not now, when?
Howard Roth
Foster City
