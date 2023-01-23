Regarding Michelle Carter’s guest perspective, “Mothers of Soldiers of Russia” in the Jan. 17 edition of the Daily Journal, my first question is did the editor read it before it was approved? Ms. Carter deserves to have a gold star by her name given to her by the “propaganda minister.” It seems she targeted the people who rely on the mainstream media for their information, and are too lazy to do their homework to see how the entire fiasco in Ukraine started.
I can see why Ms. Carter was the editor of a defunct newspaper if she refuses to do any type of investigative reporting on a subject she is reporting on. This is absolutely the worst guest perspective I have read in the San Mateo Daily Journal and editor Jon Mays should be embarrassed he printed it.
The information is available from the United States helping overthrow a democratically-elected government in Ukraine in 2014, to the Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion shelling the Donbass region of Ukraine, primarily Russian speaking citizens, for eight years, to Ukraine turning its back on the Maidan Peace proposal.
This is the most sloppiest journalism, and it should be called propaganda. All of this could have been avoided if the United States kept its promise in 1990, after the Berlin Wall came down, when Secretary of State James Baker promised Premier Gorbachev that after the unification of Germany, NATO would not move “one inch east.” NATO has now moved from defense to offense. So much for the United States keeping its word.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.