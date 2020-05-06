Editor,
Every time I read a Grocott column, I come away with the same question. Are we watching the same movie? In his Tuesday, April 21, column, “Work to be done,” he talks about Reagan’s presidency and his “tear down the wall speech.” The Berlin Wall came down because of Gorbachev, not because of Reagan’s speech. He did indeed aid in the collapse of the Soviet Union. By getting into a military spending battle that bankrupted them and put us deeply in the red.
Yep, our military sure was strengthened. He also closed many hospitals and sold arms to Iran to finance an illegal war in Nicaragua. Reagan gave great warm, fuzzy speeches. That’s about all.
Trump took over when the unemployment rate was coming down, thanks to Obama. Not because of anything Trump did. Republicans like to ignore that fact. Trumps response to the outbreak of the virus was pathetic. His daily briefings are an unbelievable mix of self-congratulation, misinformation, campaign rally and insulting of reporters who ask him questions he doesn’t like. If he were the captain of a ship, he would have been removed from the bridge long ago. The Republican Senate has done its job to prevent that. Hopefully, those who see Trump for what he is will do that in November.
Steve Ortiz
Redwood City
