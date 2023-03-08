Editor,
This is in response to the Climate Citizens Lobby youth chapter letter “Transition to electrical power for our youth” in the March 4-5 edition of the Daily Journal.
This is in response to the Climate Citizens Lobby youth chapter letter “Transition to electrical power for our youth” in the March 4-5 edition of the Daily Journal.
In their letter, the students are talking about electrification of people’s homes. One of the things that these misguided kids obviously don’t understand is the incredible cost that many families can simply not afford. There is nothing wrong with trying to clean up the world, in fact it’s an important thing to accomplish.
One thing that baffles me is it almost seems like people don’t realize that the air over California doesn’t just stay over California. With that said, until we can get every country in the world on board with trying to actually clean up the air it’s not going to make a difference. Converting homes to electric in California where our electrical grid can’t keep up with our current needs is like using a garden hose on a wildland fire.
Maybe some day when these young people are the ones that actually have to pay for these appliances they will understand it better.
Neil Wild
San Bruno
