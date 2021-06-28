Editor,
Yes, indeed, there are many! While Democrats are embarrassed on behalf of the country when Trump makes an idiot of himself among foreign leaders, Republicans hope that Presidents like Obama and Biden would, cheering at the smallest little insignificant misstep or mistake.
Democrats want it easy to vote, so that all can execute their constitutional rights, while Republicans make it as hard and cumbersome as possible, mainly to make it easier for likely votes against them to be blocked.
While Republicans make up lies about Presidents Obama and Biden, they deny or ignore the blatant lies coming out of Trump’s mouth.
While Democrats want to get the facts straight and the truth behind events like the Jan. 6 insurrection, Republicans want to hush it all down, while on the other hand being insanely preoccupied with insignificant or made-up stories.
While Republicans ignore Trump enriching himself and his family while in the White House, they are criticizing President Obama’s financial success after leaving office, whether through his books or speeches.
While Republicans have kept quiet about Trump’s surrounding himself with criminals and incompetents, they are trying desperately to find something to criticize among Presidents Obama and Biden’s staff — even if they have to cook up something. Anything.
While Democrats are really trying to work with Republicans for the good of the country, and to honor their voters, Republicans make official statements about absolute non-cooperation, no matter what.
Indeed, differences devastating for the country.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.