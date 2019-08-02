Editor,
I recently took a family road trip to Disneyland. Not exactly my cup of tea, but the kids liked it. Along Interstate 5, about every 10 miles there are large billboards saying, “Where Water Flows, Food Grows. Build Dams not Trains.” Then you will also see large billboards that read “Vote to Make America Great Again.” The point is, it’s not even 100 miles away, yet it’s a world away. And that is my world. And the world of many people like me. But of course I have many friends who are not like-minded and that is perfectly OK. In fact I love them and I’d like to hope they love me too.
Clayton Rich
South San Francisco
