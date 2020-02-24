Editor,
The impeachment of President Trump is over. Republican senators, with the exception of one, displayed lack of courage by voting not to have witnesses at the Senate impeachment hearings. The president gloated victory among White House staff and sycophants in the East Room at the White House. A few days later, the Stalin purges began against those who had the nerve to tell the truth concerning Donald Trump’s attempted “quid pro quo” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during the Congressional hearings.
Gordon Sondland, European Union ambassador, was removed from his post for testifying the “quid pro quo” did occur. Next, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Iraqi veteran, wounded in the line of duty, was unceremoniously escorted out of the White House, where he was a member of the National Security Council. Lt. Col. Vindman testified that on July 25, 2019, he overheard the conversation between President Trump and President Zelensky, when the “quid pro quo” was asked. National Security Council attorney Yevgeny Vindman was also escorted out of the White House. His crime? Being the brother of Alexander Vindman.
Donald Trump rules by fear and intimidation; anyone who dares to speak out against him will suffer retribution by losing their job or if they’re a politician, no re-election support. Those of you who intend to vote for Trump in the fall, are saying you have no problem voting for a dictator in the White House.
Art Gonzalez
San Bruno
