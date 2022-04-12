Editor,
This is my first experience in publicly voicing support for a candidate. I am supporting Diane Papan to represent me and San Mateo County in Sacramento. I firmly believe that none of the other candidates have the political and legislative experience or possess the institutional knowledge that Diane has. One candidate hasn’t yet completed his second year as an elected official, hardly a qualification for higher office. I strongly believe that it is time for a woman to represent us in Sacramento. That woman for me is Diane Papan.
Elaine Garbarino
South San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.