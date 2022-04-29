Editor,
I am endorsing Diane Papan for the 21st Assembly District. Of all the candidates, Diane has clearly demonstrated strong leadership in San Mateo County as a leader on the City/County Association of Governments.
Being a former mayor, I have had the opportunity to serve with Diane on several boards and commissions. She is always knowledgeable of the issues and is well prepared to discuss resolving them. Diane has the legislative experience and institutional memory that the other candidates lack. For her work, Diane has earned the support of Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, former state Sen. Jerry Hill, supervisors Carole Groom, Don Horsley and Warren Slocum and a majority of mayors and many councilmembers throughout the district. Let’s send Diane to Sacramento to represent the district. I strongly encourage you to cast your vote for Diane Papan for Assembly.
Rich Garbarino
South San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.