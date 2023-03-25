I was just wondering why almost every “new” development being proposed throughout the Peninsula all have the same, two-tone, boxy design apparently inspired by the brutalist architecture found in postwar Europe and the U.K. Is there only one architect submitting these cookie-cutter “proposed” sketches for every new development project?
I also find it interesting that these sketches always include only a handful of people to give the impression of unlimited space, in spite of the fact that every city on the Peninsula has increased housing quotas to meet. In reality, we know that adding thousands of new residents to the Peninsula will only make things more crowded. If you would like to see a prime example of this one-trick pony, look no further than The Trousdale Senior Living complex on Trousdale Boulevard in Burlingame.
