Editor,
I was happy to read on July 30th “Millbrae train station development moves ahead.” In it, there were two interesting pieces of information:
First, the Millbrae city manager affirmed the outlandish position that “a couple years to build an underground station is not really an inconvenience.” How could it be convenient to shut down the city’s Caltrain station for multiple years? This would disrupt commuters up and down the entire Peninsula as riders would be forced to use a bus bridge to get around the construction. Also, “a couple years” is a very generous estimate. Transit construction always takes longer and costs more than expected. I cannot fathom how it would be in the city and region’s best interest to force a station shutdown and major construction where high-speed rail says it’s not necessary. This is a huge boondoggle and best to be avoided at all costs.
Thankfully, the other interesting piece of reporting is the quotation from Councilmember Gina Papan: “we are looking to study both alternatives ... under, above. We are looking to study all of those.” Maybe I am looking at this through rosy tinted glasses, but it is nice to hear one of the most forceful voices for “undergrounding the station” back off, if only tepidly, from this position.
I would like to see Millbrae welcome high-speed rail’s presence and explore development on the city-owned parcels that accommodate this wonderful investment.
Please take this track, for the good of your city, and the region.
Peter Ingargiola
San Bruno
