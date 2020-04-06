Editor,
As Trump’s body count rises amid his deadly dithering, distribution of blame and congenital lying, he somehow had the clarity of mind this week to roll back clean air standards and block access to health insurance. If you can’t get ‘em with a lung-shredding pandemic, get ‘em with poisonous air and no health insurance! Trump, Pence, McConnell, DeSantis and their ilk continue to prove themselves truly despicable human beings.
Mike Aydelott
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.