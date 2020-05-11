Editor,
I fear we have another victim of Trump Derangement Syndrome — Sue Lempert.
In her May 4 column, “Is the system rigged?” she goes on and on about why she doesn’t like President Trump, calling him names and ignoring his accomplishments.
He knows what experts to call on in subjects he is unfamiliar with, and cleverly gets around the liberal media by using Twitter.
The letters to the editor to the left of the page-long column reflect more good judgment, logic and intelligence than her entire column.
L. Hugdahl
Redwood City
