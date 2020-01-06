Editor,
Trump killed the head of Iran’s terror network. And for this, the Democratic presidential candidates castigate him. Perhaps they have a better idea. Like in the days of Obama, giving the mullahs another $150 billion to wreak their terror?
Pamela Abramson
San Mateo
and the left doesn't care that he has blood of Americans on his hands and he had plans to kill even more.
Oh boy, here we go again with another Trump-lie, - as usual swallowed raw by his supporters! First of all, former President Barack Obama didn’t give “150 billion in cash” to Iran. The nuclear agreement included China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, so Obama didn’t carry out any part of it on his own. The deal did lift some sanctions, which lifted a freeze on Iran’s assets that were held largely in foreign, not U.S., banks. And, to be clear, the money that was unfrozen belonged to Iran. It had only been made inaccessible by sanctions aimed at crippling the country’s nuclear program. Secondly, $150 billion is a high-end estimate of the total that was freed up after some sanctions were lifted. U.S. Treasury Department estimates put the number at about $50 billion in “usable liquid assets,” according to 2015 testimony from Adam Szubin, acting under secretary of treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence.
