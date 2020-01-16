Editor,
What’s the difference between the two camps, the Democrats and the Trumpocrats? A lot. Democrats, by and large, want a leader better than themselves. They want someone who can lead, who’s more intelligent, experienced and can solve problems that appear impossible to most. They want someone to be proud of, with high morality and a clean record and with nothing to hide, setting a good example for others. He should also be a world leader, someone the world respects and admires, someone other leaders listen to.
And Trumpocrats? As a group, they have shown themselves to pretty much wanting the opposite of a leader, someone more like themselves: not too educated or experienced, someone making mistakes they can identify with and feel better about. They want someone who makes it look OK to lie, demean others and cheat, even on taxes. They want a role model who’s easy to live up to, without excessive hard work or sacrifice, someone who can make their own lack of education and their own mistakes look more forgivable.
He shouldn’t be too rhetorical, but should use simple words that are easy to understand and, of course, make fun of the opposition and other people they like to dislike. If the rest of the world despises and laughs at him, that’s even better. Finally, why should those with even less than us get anything for free? We worked hard for what we have, so why shouldn’t everybody?
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
