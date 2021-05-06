Editor,
Biden’s latest spending plan will increase U.S. spending by $8 trillion or 40% of our national debt in the past six months. If it’s financed with new taxes on businesses, it’ll raise consumer prices to pay for the taxes and reduce sales. If it’s financed with government borrowing, it will be a burden on the next generation and reduce the credit worthiness of the dollar.
Democrats’ underlying objective is to engage in old-fashioned vote buying. They are using the COVID emergency to pass temporary measures that mostly have nothing to do with it. These so called “temporary” measures will become as permanent as all others.
By removing any connection between work and money, the ultimate goal of Democrats is to buy middle class votes to achieve permanent one party control of our government that has always been the basis of corrupt authoritarian rule the world over.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
