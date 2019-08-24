Editor,
Our Democrats should watch Ken Burns’ documentary on that dark era in our history called Prohibition. The parallels that one can draw between the Prohibition movement and the Democrats’ current attempt at forcing a progressive straitjacket on the free-thinking and free-wheeling Americans are astounding.
The most important one is the dogmatic assumption in both cases that some Americans are evil and that some other self-proclaimed good Americans have the right and duty to coerce the evil ones onto the path of righteousness as arbitrarily defined by standards that go contrary to the real human nature. We now know what the Americans at large really thought of Prohibition; the same fate awaits Democrats’ new prohibition.
This is why our opinion polls have become so misleading. In public, everybody is a staunch Democrat teetotaler, while in their cellar they run a Republican still.
Virgil Stevens
San Carlos
