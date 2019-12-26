Editor,
Democrats take control of the House of Representatives in a midterm election. A whistleblower contacts a House committee chair to attack the Republican president with information that is largely hearsay in nature. At the heart of the whistleblower’s complaints are claims that military support against a foreign enemy has been compromised. Congressional hearings are convened less than a year before the upcoming presidential election. At those hearings, the House committee chair, assumes the role of prosecutor by shaping the list of witnesses called to testify before committee members. The media begins criticizing the Republican president, based on information from unnamed sources, asserting the president abused his official powers. The press further reports the president acted in retaliation against a political opponent for political reasons. All this happened in 1876.
The Democrat committee chair was Hiester Clymer and the whistleblower was George Armstrong Custer. Even though the House in 1876 impeached a cabinet secretary and other members of the Republican administration were indicted, the president completed two terms in office without interruption. If Democrats want to interrupt the current Republican president’s occupancy of the White House, they should shift their focus away from impeachment and get behind a 2020 candidate who can keep the Democrats’ base united while drawing independent voters away from the Republican ticket. To do otherwise risks defeat for Democrats in 2020.
Ray Fowler
Redwood City
Ray- I think Democrats have already looked at their list of candidates and have decided their only option for victory is to remove the president. They have the weakest candidates ever in our country's history and they all want to steer our country toward socialism. Ain't gonna happen. Trump 2020.
