Editor,
It’s remarkable that the Democratic Party, instead of firing the leadership who lost the 2016 election to an incompetent, corrupt, know-nothing, keeps those “leaders,” who then go on to engineer the nomination of a candidate who appears to have dementia.
It’s almost as if they “want” to lose in 2020.
Bill Michel
Redwood City
