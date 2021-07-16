Editor,
I am not sure if I am thanking you for a one-time event, or if this will be on-going, but it was greatly appreciated to have The Daily Journal delivered to the VA Hospital in Palo Alto today.
Most of the veterans receiving care there are older, and still more attached to hard copies of material to read, rather than strictly digital content, and appreciate having more than one periodical available to read while waiting for appointments — or when laid up as an inpatient there.
Reading from their phones can get tiresome for some, and many come for a visit that becomes an unplanned stay —without their phone charger — so they need alternatives to their “pocket computer.”
Also, many live further up the Peninsula, or along the coast: Areas not covered as well as the only other newspaper regularly delivered to this location. The paper is greatly appreciated in order to keep up with the news close to home —along with advertisements for establishments nearby the place they hope to be back to shortly — once they have addressed their medical issues.
It is great for them to have an option for a newspaper that is not national, or more of a tabloid style. Rather the Daily Journal is more mainstream, stoic, balanced and less sensationalistic periodical to peruse.
Thank you again, and we are hoping this additional physical reading material continues to be an option there — especially as things open up more and get back to normal, with life full of routine appointments and overly delayed concerns addressed as the pandemic winds down.
Howard Welch
Mountain View
