Editor,
Is now the right time?
Where are all the people going to go?
Along with 80% of the voters in Foster City and as a civic leader in Foster City, I have supported the levee project. I have attented most of levee project meetings over the last five years. The levee project not only affects Foster City residents but also the greater Peninsula. We are all glad that the project at this point is under budget.
However, a serious question must be considered: Do we need to start now? After careful consideration of information gathered through public records and from city departments, it must be said that the current plan or lack of planning is of major concern for us all.
Therefore, I think the levee project should be put on hold for the following reasons:
• COVID-19 impacts/limitations/most people stuck home;
• Inadequate public notice/not sure on traffic mitigation;
• Why is construction starting in October?;
• The proposed limited plan will be operation six days a week with heavy traffic, which may impede emergency vehicle access;
• Public Works is not clear on staging/contractors;
• Negative impact on youth sports, such as AYSO soccer and Little League; and
• Many of our recreational outlets will be closed: Bay trails, parks and neighborhoods will be impacted when we are in need of outdoor access during these challenging times.
Putting the project on hold now will allow the contractor and the city to inform the residents.
Patrick Sullivan
Foster City
The letter writer is
a candidate for City Council.
