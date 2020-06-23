Editor,
Former police Officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd and should receive the death penalty. To address bad officers, here are reforms: 1). Pay for body-worn-cameras for every city/county/state/federal police officer and mandate 24/7 usage in public (this will show why the jail population looks like it does); 2). Require that peace officer psychological background interviews include an hour on biases (race, gender, sex orientation); 3). Provide all officers with Tasers so they have a less lethal force option than a gun and death.
However, I will vote out of office any politician who says they want to “defund the police” or eliminate police. Law-abiding citizens and taxpayers must stand up now to unlawful looting and rioting, restore the rule of law, free speech, due process and support law enforcement.
Today’s angry youth should get jobs, start practicing hard work, effort, merit and dedication to better themselves and their communities.
Mike Brown
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.