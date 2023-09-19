Editor,
This letter is in defense of Matt Grocott’s column, “My beef with Terry.”
Isn’t it interesting how fired up people got over someone writing something that doesn’t go along with the narrative of government. Sheep, you’re all sheep. You swallow everything the government tells you and freak out otherwise.
I completely agree with Matt’s take on it. I’ve lived in this area for 60 years and the weather has never changed. Everyone should question the government. They are not your buddy. Science is about hypothesis. Do you know the definition of the word? It’s an educated guess. No one was around 1,000 years ago. So, the idea of climate change could very well be the normal cycle of the Earth. Oh, I know what you’re going to say, “these people are the best in their field.” Well whoop-de-do.
You climate freaks who believe everything that your buddy the government tells you are like dumb sheep being lead to slaughter. At least Grocott is smart enough to think for himself and has a pair to say it out loud. I will stand with you Matt.
Neil Wild
San Bruno
