Editor,
The doctors, nurses and first responders who are risking their lives to protect and care for the victims of this terrible virus must be hurt and embarrassed that while they risk their lives and fight in our hospitals our president and his supporters choose to ignore them and attack our Capitol and Trump’s lost cause.
Trump and his supporters have no idea how to make America great. Nothing is more important at this moment in time than defeating this virus. Wake up people. Trump lost, put your support into things that will defeat this virus and get America back on track. First responders, we all thank and support you for your work and devotion in this time of absolute need.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
