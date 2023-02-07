We have already heard Speaker McCarthy says that Medicare and Social Security cuts are not up for discussion in the new budget. If we’re looking to save money, instead of just raising the ceiling, why don’t we talk about cuts in other places?
We have 535 total members in the House and Senate, each making $174,000 a year. Seems like that number could do without the 1 in the front. Also, why do we always hear about possible cuts to Social Security and Medicare but never to welfare programs? People pay into one through payroll deductions they cannot decline, the others do not. So why shouldn’t we cut some from welfare programs that seem to do nothing but promote laziness and government dependency?
