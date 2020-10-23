Editor,
We’re all tired of Trump, but studying the issues, I am experiencing intensifying uneasiness with how out of touch you are with us — not your lobbyists and big pocket special interest groups, but real people.
If asked what our top major concern is right now, you’d say climate change, BLM, equity ... etc.
No it’s not. It’s quiet desperation over job loss, business destruction and forfeiture, savings decimation, foreclosure, food, supply chain interruptions, violence, increasing taxes and costs, growing government controls.
And now we learn the national Democrat tax reform includes loss of our family home step-up inheritance for our children? And that California Proposition 19 will also terminate children’s inheritance step-up ... a thing we cherish and worked so hard for? You bury secret agendas under a claim of “big corporations” but hide poisonous snakes in convoluted language. What are you doing?
It’s becoming not an “ I hate Trump” vote but a “Trump versus what the other guy will do to me.”
Carol Gillett
San Mateo
