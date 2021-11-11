Editor,
Editor Jon Mays’ column on Newspapers in Education, Nov. 5, 2021, reminds us that we should also praise all that we appreciate about our local newspaper.
One thing that I love about the Journal is the headings on the first item in the police reports. Humorous and eye-catching, they lead you to want to follow this particular part of the local section.
A perfect example for me was the “Dave’s not here, man” heading on the Nov. 4, 2021, police report item about someone’s drunk roommate refusing to let them in and threatening them on Granada Street in Belmont recently.
I often wonder who is the clever headline writer for these. Anonymous or well-known, you are valued by your readers.
I wonder if this one was written by someone from my own generation, who still appreciates the Cheech and Chong routine that made them famous as a comedy team.
Sept. 9, 2021 — 50 years ago Cheech & Chong recorded their most famous skit, simply called “Dave,” but known as “Dave’s Not Here.”
I have never forgotten it. I suspect others have not either.
Thank you staff of the Daily Journal for keeping our daily paper interesting and memorable. You are appreciated. And thank you for being here.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
