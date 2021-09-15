Editor,
During the COVID pandemic, it has become increasingly more tempting to highlight issues and problems but harder to highlight positive stories and solutions to our communities’ largest issues. However, I admire The Daily Journal’s focus on the Peninsula’s community. Unlike other news outlets, I appreciate how the Daily Journal puts its community first. It focuses on people most impacted by the pandemic and writes about people trying to make a difference during such challenging times.
In recent years, it has been hard to find hope in our community but I am glad that the Daily Journal magnifies people’s hope using its voice. I only wish for the publication to continue its tradition of including positive community highlights and continue to remain a beacon of hope during difficult times.
Ethan Hsu
San Carlos
