Are the Ukrainians being pushed into a Pickett’s charge against entrenched defenders in Eastern Ukraine for the viewing of sports minded Western audiences? Do they ignore standard war fighting where you flank the opponent by circling around through Russian territory and cut off supply etc.? Here we have an orchestrated event where the state of Ukraine is kindling for the ongoing efforts to maintain US/NATO dominance in a world where it’s receding in power. If I were Ukrainian I’d strenuously object to being so used.
