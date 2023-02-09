The inter-consecutiveness of jobs, wages, taxes and government debt is unrecognized by most people. We’ve just seen how inflationary government spending increased wages while reducing purchasing power. Money left in the private sector will grow our economy, jobs and security faster than government spending can.
Every congressional bill is loaded with “pork” that has nothing to with the purpose of the bill. Surely every Congressional spending bill could be cut by 5% (excepting defense and social spending). This would reduce the burden of government spending on the private sector by $1 trillion/year which would grow jobs, real wages and our tax base better than government spending can.
