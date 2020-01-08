Editor,
The city of Belmont recently built curb ramps on streets without sidewalks, which was a waste of money and probably did more harm than good. Councilmembers were complicit by ignoring or excusing this action, which makes it likely that more money will be wasted on such useless ramps in the future.
Last August, the city installed curb ramps at the intersection of Cipriani Boulevard and Ponce Avenue while resurfacing Ponce. When I asked Public Works Director Afshin Oskoui (now city manager) why this was done, his office responded that curb ramps were required by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) when streets are resurfaced. However, Department of Justice guidance and ADA Coordinator Lawrence Wooster made clear that curb ramps are never required on streets without sidewalks.
Wooster told me he didn’t believe curb ramps should be installed on streets without sidewalks, and I agreed because they could encourage disabled people to try to use the walkways, thinking they were safe, which is not the case.
I complained twice to the City Council about the curb ramps, but none of them responded to me until I told them I planned to write a letter to the editor on the subject. Then, Councilman Tom McCune and Mayor Warren Lieberman responded, but only to say they accepted Oskoui’s reasoning for building the ramps, including possible ADA requirements.
The contractor son of a friend said the curb ramps and related retaining wall probably cost between $25,000 and $50,000. This is just one of many instances in recent years where councilmembers have been unresponsive and unconcerned about wasteful city spending, but always receptive to new taxes proposed by city officials. Hopefully, more responsive and responsible candidates will run for council this year.
Tim E. Strinden
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.