Democrats criticize President Trump's response to the virus while ignoring China and WHO’s criminal culpability. According to most experts, had China acted three weeks earlier, coronavirus cases could have been reduced by 95%.
On Nov. 17, 2019, the first coronavirus case occurred in China and there were more than100 coronavirus cases in China by the end of December 2019. On Dec. 30, China “silenced” the Wuhan doctor who disclosed it. On Jan. 14, WHO said China had no evidence of human to human transmission. On Jan. 21, the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the United States. On Jan. 31, President Trump issued travel restrictions on flights from China for which he was called a racist. On Jan. 24-30 China permitted hundreds of millions to gather to celebrate the Lunar New Year. On Feb. 24, Nancy Pelosi toured Chinatown and encouraged people to go out and spend money.
During all of this China knew that travel out of its country was spreading the virus. The silence from WHO was deafening.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
Democrats would rather blame Trump for the virus instead of China. How could we ever come together with these people after the virus is defeated.
