Editor,
I have written inquiries to both Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, and state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, asking what the plan of action is to address the virtual shut down of CRV reimbursement facilities in San Mateo County, with no response from either of them.
The purpose of implementing this fee was ostensibly to motivate beverage producers to shift away from non-recyclable packaging. Instead it seems that we have reached the point of epic failure with the cost of CRV passed from manufacturers to vendors, and vendors to consumers, with no provision to ensure recovery of the “fee” is viable for the consumer.
The net result is that we, as California consumers, are paying a tax on beverages that is further taxed because it is falsely characterized as a “fee.” We are also underwriting the expense of a state agency that is doing little to nothing to monitor or manage the CRV process.
It strikes me that our elected officials have a responsibility to fix the problems they create when their legislation fails to achieve its objective. Perhaps what we need is a new breed of representation that is focused on effective action rather than a knee-jerk reaction to special interest.
Brian Buckley
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.