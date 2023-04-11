Editor,
It is ironic that Caltrain is interrupting service during San Mateo County’s Commuter Challenge. Those passengers who are dealing with the bus bridge are experiencing double the normal commute time. It is salt in the wound to the riders and taxpayers that this reduction of service is due to the unnecessary electrification boondoggle.
Good morning, Tim
Thanks for your LTE. Caltrain was supposed to start running more trains about eight months ago, but they have since asked for permission to run fewer trains during peak hours. Delays and overruns have stopped them... in their tracks. Caltrain ridership is down 74% from what it was three years ago at the start of the pandemic, and ridership during peak commute hours is down 93%. Wow. In June 2019, fares covered nearly three-quarters of Caltrain's expenses. Today, fares cover one-quarter of the expenses, and that figure is predicted to rise to about one-third in ten years.
Some developers up and down the peninsula have folded transportation plans, based on heavy use of Caltrain, into their proposals. It’s Three-card Monte and they know it. The Longfellow project in Redwood City is a good example. Their employees are going to drive to work partly because Caltrain will not serve the commuting needs of those workers. Then, when the workers get tired of driving, they will start buying homes closer to work. That means the cruel irony will greatly impact folks looking for affordable housing. Not only will real estate prices increase but those who can live close to the transit corridor will find that Caltrain will probably not meet their commute needs.
