Editor,
The New York Times article about overcrowding in North Central by Conor Dougherty 8/1/2020 has hit home. This was written about the effect overcrowding has on spreading of the cornonavirus in North Central. I have contacted City Hall about overcrowding since 2003 and the effects it has our community has been ignored for years.
Potholes on North Idaho Street that are so deep it’s a safety issue and for three years the city has refused to even fill these holes. Cars parked in front yards even though we have code 27.18.070 and the city is now allowing for landlords to take out front yard grass and replace with blocks. Home Occupation code 27.16.040 which states business vehicles cannot park on residential streets unless vehicle is only means of transportation.
Instead, the city allows every kind of business vehicle to park on residential streets and has caused North Central to look like an industrial community. You add all the dumping that can’t be controlled because this city refuses to make landlords accountable for they property.
We have a lot of good people in North Central that take care of their property and take pride in were they live. To bad this city is too busy building new million dollar properties and city officials just wanting their picture in the paper.
Linda Medrano
San Mateo
