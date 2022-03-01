Editor,
I agree wholeheartedly with Bruce Chase’s letter (in the Feb. 19 edition of the Daily Journal) about perennial Trump and Biden critics and complainers.
People, get a life! Lower your blood pressure. Volunteer for something. Take a long walk. Meditate. Help somebody.
Take a long drive. You are not going to change my mind and I am not going to change yours.
It is called, “D-e-m-o-c-r-a-c-y.”
Oscar López-Guerra
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.