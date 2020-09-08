Editor,
Why is Trump always super fast to criticize and/or dramatically withdraw or threaten emptily to withdraw participation? It is because of a total inability to actively engage in the much more difficult and time consuming tasks of creating solutions to real problems. His criticisms and withdrawals look good to his base as if he is following some principles but these pathetic actions do nothing to actually solve the very real problems facing all Americans he is supposed to serve. Examples of treaties and agreements he has run away from rather than try to work on include: the World Health Organization, the Paris Climate Agreement, the Trans Pacific Partnership, the World Trade Organization, NATO. Issues he avoids actually working on to solve include the upcoming elections, poverty in cities of all sizes, climate change, a national COVID testing program, health insurance for all Americans, an infrastructure program, etc. etc.
We need a mature president who is willing to participate in world organizations and dedicate our government to work to solve these difficult problems, not run away from issues whining like a small child.
Trump is unable to collaborate with other nations who are engaged in constructive problem-solving activities, unless they demonstrate that they like him; another infantile behavior.
The United States of America is now the laughing stock of the world. How sad... .
The United States is admired for its first-rate universities, its big-tech companies, its media and its military strength but it is now pitied for its broken government and inept leadership. How sad ... .
Stephen Arum
Redwood City
