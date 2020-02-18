Editor,
Is our president now emulating the president of China by intending to limit and restrict future architects and their designs for new government buildings in our country? This news story from 2014 stated that “The president of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, has reportedly called for an end to the ‘weird buildings’ being built in China, and particularly in the nation’s capital, Beijing. [Xi Jinping] expressed his views that art should serve the people and be morally inspiring, identifying architectural projects such as OMA’s CCTV Headquarters as the kind of building that should no longer be constructed in Beijing. However, maybe the strongest interpretation is that Mr. Xi’s comments on art reflect his tendency toward Chinese nationalism (part of what some people referred to as Xi Jinping’s ‘Maoist turn’).”
Why are these restrictive guidelines now being considered by the White House to enforce the limitation and censorship of creativity throughout our democracy as well?
Jerry Emanuel
San Carlos
