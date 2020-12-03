Editor,
Over the past five years, the city of Mountain View has approved nearly the same amount of affordable housing that the city of San Mateo has built in the last three decades. This statistic points to a harsh reality; voters in this community repeatedly approve exclusionary anti-housing legislation designed to entrench the privileges of single-family homeowners. These privileges come at the expense of the members of our community who are most vulnerable to the consequences of gentrification and displacement: low-income residents, young people, the elderly and San Mateans living with disabilities. To combat this critical issue, residents of San Mateo must urge the City Council to expand housing density and height limits for new construction in the upcoming general plan approval process. Visit www.StriveSanMateo.org and get involved in the movement to make San Mateo a more equitable, healthy community that addresses the needs of all its residents.
James Ford
San Mateo
