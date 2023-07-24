As a concerned county resident, I participated in the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors discussion last week where three of our leaders made the right decision as they reviewed and debated some of the strictest rental regulations the county has ever seen.
Thankfully, supervisors Canepa and Mueller took time to question the complicated details of the proposal. They zeroed in on the provisions that serve to regulate and re-write the rules for how housing providers engage with their residents. If a housing provider were to make one mistake, they’d be responsible for paying costly fines and face complicated lawsuits. Ultimately, the ordinance would discourage people from offering homes for rent, making even fewer homes available for families at a time when housing is in such short supply.
Board President Supervisor Pine was right to identify that the 28-page ordinance cannot move forward. He evaluated the impacts of the law and rightly concluded that the proposed regulations would negatively impact housing — both new and existing.
County staff should heed Supervisor Canepa’s advice and focus on educating involved parties on existing tenant protections provided under the recent State law (AB 1482) to allow this law an opportunity to work instead of layering on more cumbersome and punitive regulations.
Moreover, county staff should work with all stakeholders to craft a solution that works for everyone instead of the one-sided proposal placed before the board.
(1) comment
How about everytime a new protection is added housing providers are given the option to change tenants?
