During the worst period of the COVID outbreak, columnist Matt Grocott, along with several recent letter writers to the Daily Journal, have stated that they should have the right not to be vaccinated. Of course, as long as they don’t go out in public.
They are conflating license with liberty, and the liberty they are talking about has consequences, primarily the spreading of the virus to others.
Tens of millions of Americans have been vaccinated for COVID and, for those who do get infected, its severity has diminished greatly.
Not so for the unvaccinated, who will not only continue to be unprotected, but be easily prone to transmit the virus.
Because there is more resistance to medical science in the conservative red states, the death rate in them, on average, is 38 % higher than in blue states. (abcnews.go.com, pew research.)
If these scientific illiterati had followed sound CDC guidelines early on, there is no question that many more lives could have been saved.
It is because of immunizations that smallpox has been eradicated, and have greatly lessened cholera, plague, anthrax, rubella and tetanus throughout the world.
When vaccines were introduced more than 200 years ago, the public was necessarily wary but, when immunization proved successful, the world embraced the science that made it possible. But, due to rampant misinformation and ignorance, we seem to have regressed toward those disease ridden, medieval times.
COVID is a medical issue, not a political one. When new strains arise, follow the science — it is the only recourse we have.
We even have seat belt laws, to protect those who aren’t bright enough to protect themselves, although no one else might be affected in case of an accident, other than emergency staff, or funeral homes. So why shouldn’t people be prevented from affecting others during serious pandemics? What happened to good old fashioned common sense?
