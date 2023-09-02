I recently sailed on the Ruby Princess Cruise Ship to Alaska for a breathtaking tour. Yes, this was the ship that crashed into Pier 27 in San Francisco in July and had to wait a few days until the Coast Guard said it was clear to sail. Needless to say, we made it up and back to Alaska in 10 days.
The crew who helped us on the ship were from all over the world. They definitely knew what customer service was all about. A friendly bunch.
We waited to go on this specific cruise until we thought COVID was gone. As you might recall, another Princess Cruise Ship sat in the Bay for some time in 2020 as a number of people were stranded on board with COVID. Unfortunately, I did get COVID on the last day of the cruise (July 2023) as we came back to San Francisco. My symptoms were very mild, much like a cold with a runny nose and raspy throat. I received all my COVID vaccines prior to the trip so I assume this helped me to have a mild version.
I would learn later that others on the ship had COVID as well. Some would have to stay secluded in their room.
I did see something on the ship that amazed me and that was a small dog eating with its owner at the breakfast table. That struck me as an unhealthy situation.
I would wear a mask next time I sail (2024) as there are many places on a ship, such as an elevator, where people are in tight quarters. Either that or take the stairs.
