Editor,
Maybe some of you who will read this letter will understand that most vehicles today are equipped with FOG lights, and that is just what they are supposed to be used for; the fog. However, the majority of drivers either do not know this or do not have any indication that the lights are on while they are driving. The newer vehicles today have headlights that illuminate far better than those of years ago. Meaning the headlights are extremely bright in the eyes of on coming drivers. When you have your FOG lights on along with the headlights, it makes it very difficult for other drivers to see the road — it blinds them and may cause an accident. Please check and make sure that your fog lights are not on when there isn’t any fog.
E. Picchi Sr.
Millbrae
