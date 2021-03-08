Editor,
Regarding the story “San Mateo County commits to wildfire mitigation projects,” front page, Feb 27-28, the plan, as outlined, falls short. By prioritizing fuel reduction, it will accelerate climate breakdown while doing little to prevent property loss from wildfires.
One contribution to climate breakdown will be greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles and equipment needed to reduce and remove vegetation as well as from (if used) pile and prescribed burns.
Another, carbon removed from the ground during fuel reduction will, mostly, end up in the atmosphere. It is unstated if the county plans to monitor sequestered carbon pre-and post-treatment. but such monitoring would allow for the periodic adoption of adaptive management strategies that ensure the projects are restorative, not destructive. With restorative programs, carbon returns to pre-treatment levels within a decade, and more fire-resilient ecosystems are fostered.
Finally, despite aggressive fuel reduction, wildfires will still occur in California, and drought, increasing summer/fall temperatures, and periodic high wind conditions, all related to climate breakdown, will likely worsen fire severity. The single most important driver of property destruction from wildfires is embers and fuel reduction won’t prevent the dissemination of embers in wind-driven fires. Property is better protected by making buildings less flammable and surrounding them with 100-foot defensible spaces, as well as refraining from further construction adjacent to fire-prone wildlands.
A whopping $18.75 million is to be spent on San Mateo County's fuel reduction program. Sad, because likely, more harm than good will come of it. Not just sad, what a waste.
Jennifer Normoyle
Hillsborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.