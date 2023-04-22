Editor,

On Tuesday, April 11, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted to pass an ordinance that will stop cooperation with ICE in our county. I work with Pacifica Social Justice and we are part of the coalition, San Mateo County Coalition for Immigrant Rights that was instrumental in bringing about this important ordinance.

Dirk van Ulden
OK Blue - so in your mind there is no difference between legal and illegal immigration? Why do we need to cater to illegals' family separation but allow that to happen to incarcerated legal residents? I think Mr. Mueller's amendment does not go far enough. He is the only one on the Board who believes in the rights and protection of those legally here. No coddling and no bleeding hearts please for criminals.

