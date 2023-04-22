On Tuesday, April 11, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted to pass an ordinance that will stop cooperation with ICE in our county. I work with Pacifica Social Justice and we are part of the coalition, San Mateo County Coalition for Immigrant Rights that was instrumental in bringing about this important ordinance.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has legally ended its collaboration with ICE and showed its support for the immigrant community. SMC joins several municipalities across the state and country that are committed to being a welcoming place for all — one where immigrant families can stay together and residents can access services without fear of discrimination or deportation.
The ordinance codifies the sheriff’s policy from 2021 to end all transfers to ICE. Forty people on Zoom and 16 people in person spoke in favor of the ordinance. Many shared their own stories of the impact of deportation on their lives. No one spoke against it. The ordinance passed 4 to 1. Unfortunately, Supervisor Ray Mueller is petitioning for an amendment to exclude some convictions from this new law that weaken the law. His rationale is based on misinformation and fear mongering. He is exploiting people who have survived tragedies to criminalize and penalize everyone.
Basically, the ordinance prevents any county agencies from using county funds to assist ICE in any way that involves immigration law, including transfers, arrests, communication and access to non-public property.
OK Blue - so in your mind there is no difference between legal and illegal immigration? Why do we need to cater to illegals' family separation but allow that to happen to incarcerated legal residents? I think Mr. Mueller's amendment does not go far enough. He is the only one on the Board who believes in the rights and protection of those legally here. No coddling and no bleeding hearts please for criminals.
