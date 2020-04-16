Editor,
San Mateo County maintains complete COVID-19 data but it can not be provided for the individual cities in the county due to HIPPA regulations. Well the site occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc certainly goes contrary to the looney regulations. Similar complete data information is available for the taxpayers of San Luis Obispo County.
Taxpaying residents of cities in San Mateo County should have the same information available.
So when is San Mateo County going to follow suit. The county has the data in the Microsoft BI. So use it.
Bernard Ames
San Carlos
